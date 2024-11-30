A scooter caught fire on the Delhi-Gurgaon Highway on Saturday, leaving the vehicle completely destroyed. The incident, captured on video, shows flames engulfing the scooter as smoke billowed into the air, disrupting traffic for a brief period. The rider reportedly noticed smoke emerging from the vehicle and quickly moved to safety before the fire intensified. Passersby attempted to help but could not extinguish the blaze. No injuries were reported. Kerala: Narrow Escape For Family As Truck Overturns, Crashes Into House in Koorambala (Watch Video).

Scooter Catches Fire on Delhi-Gurgaon Highway

#WATCH | A scooty caught fire and burnt to ashes on Delhi-Gurgaon highway (NH 8). Police present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/oP9ybvFuLT — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2024

