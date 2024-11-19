A sex racket operating under the guise of a unisex salon and massage parlour, "The Scissor Family," was busted by police in Meerut's Medical Police Station area. Acting on a tip-off, authorities detained 16 people, including 9 women and 7 men, during a raid at the spa, which was allegedly used for prostitution. The operation came to light after a bank employee filed a blackmail complaint, claiming he was extorted INR 3 lakh after a hidden camera filmed his visit. During the raid, police found multiple rooms occupied by individuals involved in objectionable activities. The investigation is ongoing, with the spa centre also linked to a room in Nauchandi. Sex Racket Busted in Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh Police Bust Sex Racket Operating Under Guise of Spa Centres; Ugandan Woman Among 20 Held.

#मेरठ में अहाना खान unisex सैलून की आड़ में सेक्स रैकेट चलाती है. एक बैंककर्मी को ब्लैकमेल करके 3 लाख वसूले, 5 और मांग रही थी उसने पुलिस से शिकायत की तो रेप की तहरीर दे दी पुलिस से सैलून पर छापा मारा तो आधा दर्जन कॉलगर्ल्स समेत 16 अरेस्ट हुए है इसका एक कोठा नौचंदी में भी है pic.twitter.com/R1vdNr7PI0 — Narendra Pratap (@hindipatrakar) November 18, 2024

पुलिस द्वारा प्रकरण में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर आरोपीयों के विरूध कानूनी कार्यवाही की गयी है। — MEERUT POLICE (@meerutpolice) November 18, 2024

