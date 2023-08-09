In a bizarre incident, a Vande Bharat train was forced to stop between Gudur and Manubolu in Andhra Pradesh after a man smoked a cigarette inside the toilet, leading to smoke filling the train cabinet. Several passengers complained of the smoke, following which the train was halted. Videos and photos of the smoke-filled Vande Bharat cabinet surfaced on social media. At present, smoking cigarettes on a train is an offence under Section 167 of the Railways Act. Madhya Pradesh: This is How This Man Incurred Loss of Rs 6,000 For Urinating on Vande Bharat Express Train.

Smoking Inside Vande Bharat:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)