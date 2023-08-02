A rescue operation has been initiated at the site in Mahsobawadi village, Indapur Tehsil, Pune district, Maharashtra, where four labourers find themselves trapped beneath debris following a soil cave-in during a well construction. An NDRF team has been deployed for the rescue operation as efforts intensify to rescue the stranded individuals. The video shared by the news agency ANI shows the NDRF team assessing the situation at the site. Himachal Pradesh Tourists Rescue Operation Video: 26 Stranded Tourists Safely Evacuated From Kareri Lake in Kangra by Police and SDRF.

NDRF Rescue Operation for Trapped Labourers

#WATCH | NDRF team deployed for rescue operation at the site where four labourers are trapped under debris after soil cave-in during the construction of a well in Mahsobawadi village of Indapur Tehsil of Pune district, Maharashtra (Earlier visuals from the site; Video… pic.twitter.com/mUu7YK6AA2 — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2023

