Uber has launched its first water transport service in India, allowing users to book Shikara rides via the app in Srinagar's iconic Dal Lake. The service, launched on December 2, aims to provide a new attraction for tourists while benefiting local Shikara owners. Houseboat owner Tariq Ahmad welcomed the move, saying, "It is a very good step for both the Shikara owners and tourists. It is a new attraction for tourists." The Shikara, a traditional wooden boat, is a popular mode of transport on Dal Lake, and now, through Uber, visitors can easily access these rides. Uber Shikara in Srinagar: Uber Rolls Out Asia’s First Water Transport Service in India With Shikara Bookings on Its App (See Pics and Videos).

'Very Good Step', Says Houseboat Owner Tariq Ahmad

#WATCH | Srinagar | On the launch of Uber 'Shikara' services in Dal Lake, Houseboat owner Tariq Ahmad says, "It is a very good step for both the Shikara owners and tourists. It is a new attraction for tourists." pic.twitter.com/7RnByUWuYU — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2024

