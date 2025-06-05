‘Stale and Smelly Dalmoth Instead of Biscuits’: UP Judge Issues Notice to Court Staff for Serving Spoiled Snacks to Visiting Judge

In a bizarre incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda, a judge has issued a formal notice to a court staffer for serving stale and foul-smelling dalmoth instead of biscuits to a visiting judge. The incident occurred on May 30 during a break when the Gonda Civil Judge (Junior Division) visited the Additional District and Sessions Judge’s chamber.

Representational picture. (Photo credits: Pixabay)
Socially Team Latestly| Jun 05, 2025 11:40 AM IST

In a bizarre incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda, a judge has issued a formal notice to a court staffer for serving stale and foul-smelling dalmoth instead of biscuits to a visiting judge. The incident occurred on May 30 during a break when the Gonda Civil Judge (Junior Division) visited the Additional District and Sessions Judge’s chamber. Despite clear instructions to serve tea and biscuits, the staffer brought only tea initially, followed by spoiled dalmoth. The judge noted that two boxes of fresh biscuits were available but deliberately ignored. Calling the act a case of serious negligence, the judge demanded a written explanation from the staffer, stating the dalmoth was in a condition fit only for disposal. 'Mata Ji Jab Tak Hai Unki Jameen Hai': Supreme Court Judge Justice Surya Kant Interacts With Litigant in Hindi and Punjabi, Courtroom Exchange Goes Viral.

UP Judge Serves Notice to Staff for Offering Stale Dalmoth Instead of Biscuits

