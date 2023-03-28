Elon Musk on Tuesday (March 28) announced to slash of all Twitter accounts without a blue tick from the recommendation category. This will be done by April 15. This will make Twitter ready to participate in voting polls requiring authentication. Twitter Down Again: Users Complains of Not Being Able to Access Search Feature.

Twitter To Participate in Voting

Starting April 15th, only verified twitter accounts will be eligible to be in For You recommendations. This is only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over. It is otherwise a hopeless losing battle. Voting in polls will require verification for same reason,… pic.twitter.com/9Jy9eiitIM — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2023

