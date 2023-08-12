On Friday, a student at the Nyalakondapalli Government Adarsh College in Telangana's Karimnagar district passed away from a heart attack on Saturday. The incident took place while she was dancing at her Freshers' Day ceremony in the college. The 16-year-old daughter of Gundu Anjaiah and Saradala, Pradeepti, a resident of Venkatayapally Mandal, was recently enrolled in the first year of graduation. The deceased reportedly had a hole in her heart, for which the doctors had advised her parents to go for heart surgery. Sudden Heart Attack Death in Gujarat: 17-Year-Old Girl Preparing for NEET Experiences Breathlessness in School, Dies of Cardiac Arrest in Navsari.

Sudden Heart Attack Death in Telangana

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)