Today, December 10, the Supreme Court cautioned against the tendency to implicate all members of the husband's family when domestic disputes arise out of matrimonial discord. The apex court observed while quashing a Section 498-A IPC (cruelty) case against a husband and in-laws of a woman. The Supreme Court also criticised the growing tendency to misuse provisions like Section 498-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as a tool to unleash personal vendetta against the husband and his family. The Supreme Court bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and N Kotiswar Singh also noted that the provision of Section 498-A IPC has become the legal weapon for the wives and her relatives to settle scores with the husband and his family without understanding the true purpose of the provision which has been brought to curb cruelty inflicted on a woman by her husband and his family. The top court made the observations while hearing a criminal appeal filed by the husband and in-laws against the Telangana High Court's decision refusing to quash the domestic cruelty case registered by the wife against them. Supreme Court Takes Note of Allahabad HC Judge's 'Controversial' Remarks at VHP Event.

Provision of Section 498-A IPC Has Become Legal Weapon for Wives, Her Relatives To Settle Scores, Says SC

S.498A IPC Often Used Against Husband & His Family To Meet Wife's Unreasonable Demands, Growing Tendency Of Misuse: Supreme Court |@mittal_mtn #SupremeCourt #498AIPC https://t.co/KCnlrgA8xt — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) December 10, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)