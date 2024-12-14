The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) announced a 15 per cent water supply reduction in parts of Thane and Bhiwandi due to urgent repair work at the Pise pumping station. The disruption occurred after six pumps were shut down following the failure of a B-phase current transformer at the Pise Power Substation on December 14. Repair work will continue through December 15, affecting the water supply during this period. Areas impacted in Thane include Naupada, Pachapakhadi, B Cabin, Mahagiri, Kopri, Anandnagar, Gandhinagar, Hazuri, Kisannagar, Louiswadi, and Ambika Nagar. Residents have been urged to conserve water and plan usage judiciously until repairs are completed. The TMC has assured efforts are underway to restore normal water supply promptly. Thane Water Cut News: TMC Announces 24-Hour Supply Disruption for Maintenance and Repair Work on December 13-14, Check Affected Areas and Other Details.

