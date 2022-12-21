India has gone into alert mode as the recent surge in coronavirus cases in China has prompted authorities to take stock of situation. Maharashtra health minister Tanaji Sawant said that the state is now on alert mode as the Centre issued fresh Covid advisory. Tanaji Sawant added that tourists travelling to Maharashtra from foreign countries where Covid cases are detected in large numbers, especially China, will be thermally tested. If necessary, they will be isolated, he said. Coronavirus Outbreak: All You Need To Know About BF.7 Omicron Sub-Variant That Has Sparked Fear of Fourth COVID-19 Wave Around World

Check Tweet:

Till now, no patient of Omicron sub-variant BF.7 found in Maharashtra. There is no need to fear; Govt fully alert. Passengers from BF.7 sub-variant affected countries to be tested. If any person is suspected of this variant, will be immediately isolated: State health minister pic.twitter.com/vaBsNlUHj2 — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2022

