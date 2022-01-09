PM Modi announced today the government of India will celebrate 26th December as ‘Veer Baal Diwas' to celebrate the courage of the "Chaar Sahibzade", sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ji who gave their lives for protecting humanity.

See Tweet:

Today, on the auspicious occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, I am honoured to share that starting this year, 26th December shall be marked as ‘Veer Baal Diwas.’ This is a fitting tribute to the courage of the Sahibzades and their quest for justice. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2022

