A heartwarming video going viral on social media shows officials of Andhra Pradesh police saving the life of an RTC driver. In its post on X (formerly Twitter), Andhra Pradesh police said that an RTC driver suffered a sudden cardiac arrest near the old bus stand in Nandigama. They immediately responded to a 112 emergency call and arrived at the spot. Officials administered CPR to the RTC driver and managed to save his life while also ensuring prompt hospitalisation. A video of the incident has also surfaced online. "A big shoutout to @VjaCityPolice for their heroic act in saving an RTC driver’s life. Your dedication, courage, and presence of mind deserve the highest praise!" the post by Andhra Pradesh police read. Heart Attack Kills MBBS Student: Andhra Pradesh Youth Studying in Georgia Dies of Cardiac Arrest.

Cops Save RTC Driver's Life by Administering CPR

True Guardians of Society! 🏅 A big shoutout to @VjaCityPolice for their heroic act in saving an RTC driver’s life. Your dedication, courage, and presence of mind deserve the highest praise!-#DGP Shri Harish Kumar Gupta IPS.(2/2)#NandigamaPolice #HumanityFirst #CPRSavesLives — Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) February 25, 2025

