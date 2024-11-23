The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Raj Thackeray, failed to win any seats in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, including a loss for Raj’s son, Amit Thackeray, in his political debut. The MNS leader called the results “unbelievable” and expressed disappointment but vowed to introspect and rebuild the party. Once a promising force, the MNS has seen its influence erode, with its best performance of 13 seats in 2009 now a distant memory. The BJP-led Mahayuti Alliance swept the elections with 235 seats, leaving little scope for smaller parties like the MNS to gain traction. Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: People Voted in Favour of Development, Rejected Negative Politics, Says CM Eknath Shinde.

Raj Thackeray on Maharashtra Election Result 2024

अविश्वसनीय ! तूर्तास एवढेच... — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) November 23, 2024

