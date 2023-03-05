A video of Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State taking an auto ride in Delhi has gone viral on social media. Blinken arrived in India on Wednesday to take part in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. The 48-second video clip shows the US Secretary of State taking an auto rickshaw ride by the longest-serving locally employed staff at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi. The video was shared on Twitter by the US Embassy in India which captioned the post, "Our famous #AutoGang 🛺 and their signature "autocade" followed close behind. What an entrance!" Anthony Blinken Arrives in Delhi for G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

What an Entrance!

Who says official motorcades have to be boring? Watch @SecBlinken cruise in style with the longest-serving locally employed staff at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi. Our famous #AutoGang 🛺 and their signature "autocade" followed close behind. What an entrance! pic.twitter.com/KbhZPybLy8 — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) March 3, 2023

