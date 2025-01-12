In a shocking road accident in Uttar Pradesh, a gas tanker and pickup vehicle collided near Chakarpur Mandi on National Highway 2. The collision led to LPG leakage and a traffic jam on the highway. Soon after the incident came to light, police and Indian Gas staff arrived at the spot for rescue operations. So far, no injuries or casualties have been reported. The incident occurred in Sachendi police station area, reported news agency IANS. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Several Injuries Reported in Multi-Vehicle Crash on NH-91 in Bulandshahr (Watch Video).

Gas Tanker and Pickup Collide Near Chakarpur Mandi on NH 2

Uttar Pradesh: A gas tanker and pickup collided near Chakarpur Mandi on National Highway 2, causing LPG leakage and a traffic jam. Police and Indian Gas staff arrived for rescue operations, with no casualties reported. The incident occurred in Sachendi police station area pic.twitter.com/OamuTFEiR6 — IANS (@ians_india) January 12, 2025

