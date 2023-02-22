Women are being targeted by random people every now and then in all strata of our society. A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda was brutally dragged. A video is making rounds on the Internet, clearly showing how mercilessly a man is pulling her hair. Although she, too, can be seen facing the situation. It all started over a trivial issue of spitting next to this man's shop, and the matter escalated to this extent. UP Police have replied on the video, ensuring swift action. Video: Woman Thrashed by In-Laws, Lawyers Outside Court Premises in Etah, Police Launch Probe.

Woman Beaten Mercilessly For Spitting in UP:

