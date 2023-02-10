Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch Vande Bharat Express train on Mumbai-Solapur and Mumbai-Shirdi route on February 10 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. The new Vande Bharat Express trains will start from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CSMT). While one will go on the Mumbai-Pune-Solapur route, the other will take the Mumbai-Nashik-Sainagar Shirdi route. The Vande Bharat Express between Mumbai and Solapur will run via the Bhor ghat Vande Bharat train on Mumbai-Shirdi route is expected to run through the Thal ghat. Vande Bharat Express Train’s Sleeper Version Will Be Designed To Travel at 220 km per Hour, Say Officials.

Vande Bharat Express Train:

Introduction of 2 #VandeBharat Express Trains between Mumbai and Solapur & Mumbai and Sainagar Shirdi. pic.twitter.com/u8Ests8RL9 — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) February 10, 2023

