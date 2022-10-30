A video has emerged on social media which shows the stock of medicines being carried on a stretcher in Muzaffarpur Sadar Hospital. The viral video shows the medicines being carried on the stretcher by a sweeper. The District Health Department has swung into action after this video surfaced. Civil surgeon Dr Umeshchandra Sharma has said that the matter will be investigated. He has sought a report from the Deputy Superintendent of the hospital. Further action will be taken on the basis of the report. Video: Men Throw Firecracker at Tribal Women in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua, Four Arrested

Watch Viral Video:

मुजफ्फरपुर सदर अस्पताल में इससे पहले बेड पर ईंट ढोते हुए तस्वीर सामने आई थी | Unseen India pic.twitter.com/9U4Ne4Bkab — UnSeen India (@USIndia_) October 29, 2022

