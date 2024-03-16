Congress on Saturday called out the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Meta over Viksit Bharat Sampark message on WhatsApp. The party accused the BJP of misusing the instant messaging app and bypassing its policy. "In the guise of feedback, the letter is nothing but claims that Prime Minister @narendramodi is making about his Govt as part of his campaign for the upcoming General Elections, misusing govt database. This is a blatant misuse of WhatsApp for political propaganda," Congress said. "WhatsApp's stated policy prohibits the usage of WhatsApp for political campaigns. If that's the policy, how do you permit a political leader to do propaganda on your platform? Or do you have a separate policy for BJP?," Congress targeted Meta. Viksit Bharat Sampark WhatsApp Message: Netizens Receive Letter From PM Narendra Modi on WhatsApp Seeking Feedback and Suggestions.

Viksit Bharat Sampark WhatsApp Message

Dear @Meta, This morning, Indian Citizens with WhatsApp has been getting an automated message from a "WhatsApp verified Business" named Viksit Bharat Sampark. The message talks about taking feedback from Citizens, but the attached PDF is nothing but political propaganda. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/mzxYjYCsaD — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) March 16, 2024

