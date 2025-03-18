In an unfortunate incident in Maharashtra, debris collapsed during well digging in Washim today, March 18. According to news agency IANS, two workers were killed, and one was seriously injured in the accident. The injured worker was admitted to a hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, local administration and police teams have reached the site. Efforts are underway to clear the debris. An investigation has also been initiated. Washim: 3-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into 7-8 Feet Deep Pit Filled With Dirty Water in Maharashtra (Watch Video).

Debris Collapses During Well Digging in Washim

Washim, Maharashtra: Two workers died, and one was seriously injured after debris collapsed during well digging. The injured worker has been hospitalized, while administration and police teams have reached the site. Efforts to clear the debris are ongoing. An investigation has… pic.twitter.com/Z4yhc2dWwd — IANS (@ians_india) March 18, 2025

