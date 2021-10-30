Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday accused Congress for of doing appeasement politics and said that it cannot do welfare work for Uttarakhand.

“Earlier, when I came here during the Congress government, some people told me that the government had permitted the highways for namaz on Fridays,” Amit Shah said.

#WATCH | Congress turns back on its promises...earlier when I came here during Congress govt, some ppl met me & told me that on Friday there is permission to block Highway & do Namaz there. Congress only does appeasement and can't do any welfare work for Uttarakhand: HM Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/YhuT2YHelQ — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)