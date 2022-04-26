On Tuesday, seven sailors that were held captive by Houthi rebels in Yemen were rescued by the Indian government. The sailors were rescued with the help of the Oman government. Mohmmad Munawar, a sailor from Mumba who was held captive said, "We were stuck there for 3.5 months. We're grateful that Indian Govt & the PM did tough negotiations & rescued us..."

Check tweet:

#WATCH: Delhi | We were stuck there for 3.5 months. We're grateful that Indian Govt & the PM did tough negotiations & rescued us...:Mohmmad Munawar, Sailor from Mumbai 7 sailors held captive by Houthi rebels in Yemen were rescued by the Indian govt with the help of the Oman govt pic.twitter.com/oWI9nLzQEJ — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)