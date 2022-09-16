On Friday, a video showing the first look of Cheetahs that will be brought from Namibia to India on September 17 at KUNO National Park in Madhya Pradesh was revealed. A video of the same has now gone viral on social media. According to reports, 16 Cheetahs will arrive on Friday from Namibia and South Africa. PM Narendra Modi will turn a lever to open the sliding gates of the cage on September 17 and release the cheetahs into the wild. Following this, PM Modi will address the "Cheetah Mitras" from nearby villages. Cheetah Is Coming Back! Here's Everything About India's Plan to Translocate Extinct Cheetahs From Africa.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | First look of Cheetahs that will be brought from Namibia to India on 17th September at KUNO National Park, in Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/HOjexYWtE6 — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2022

