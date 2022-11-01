In a shocking incident that took place in Karnataka, Tumakuru Deputy SP P Srinivas slapped and sent away the victims of the PSI (police sub-inspector) recruitment scam, today. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, Srinivas can be seen slapping the victims and sending them away. According to reports, the victims had come to speak with the State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra about the difficulties they faced due to the scam. Video: Drunk Man Creates Nuisance, Sits in Middle of Highway in UP's Sonbhadra, Cops Drop Him Off Safely at Home.

Tumakuru Dy SP P Srinivas Slaps and Sends Away Victims

#WATCH | Karnataka: Tumakuru Dy SP P Srinivas slapped & sent away victims of the PSI (police sub-inspector) recruitment scam, today. Victims had come to speak with the State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra about the difficulties they faced due to the scam. pic.twitter.com/UfmGzARilv — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022

