A major mishap was averted at Maharashtra's Vasai railway station by the alertness of the passengers. According to a tweet by ANI, the prompt action of the passengers at the railway station saved a woman from falling under a moving train at Vasai Road Railway Station. The incident took place on Sunday.

A CCTV footage of the incident shows two women and a man getting ready to board a train when a woman tries to get into a moving train. The woman lost balance and fell in the gap between the platform and the moving train. An alert man, along with several other passengers pulled the woman towards the platform, thus saving her life.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Passengers saved a woman from falling under a moving train at Vasai Road Railway Station, yesterday. (Source: CCTV at the railway station) pic.twitter.com/SBvmCWWAeU — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2021

