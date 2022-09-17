Prime Minister Narendra Modi today interacted with the ‘Cheetah Mitra’ who have been roped in by the Madhya Pradesh forest department to sensitise the people on the spotted felines. PM Modi explained the importance of Cheetahs for biodiversity. In its 'Cheetah Mitra' initiative, the government roped in volunteers to raise awareness about the Cheetah Project and provide information about the animal so as to protect nearby residents and prevent untoward incidents. One of the notable personalities who has been made a 'Cheetah Mitra' is former dacoit Ramesh Sikarwar. India on Saturday released 8 cheetahs into wild, decades after extinction. PM Narendra Modi released the cheetahs flown in from Namibia into special enclosure in Kuno National Park of Madhya Pradesh.

Watch | PM @narendramodi interacts with Cheetah Mitra at Kuno National Park in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh. #IndiaWelcomesCheetah#ProjectCheetah#CheetahMitraspic.twitter.com/e9zEFXtXj7 — DD News (@DDNewslive) September 17, 2022

