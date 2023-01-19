A major fire broke out in the Deccan Night Wear sports shop at Nallagutta in Secunderabad on Thursday resulting in the fire personnel rescuing as many as ten people who were trapped inside the store. The Ramgopalpet police along with fire department personnel are working hand in hand to douse the fire. A short circuit is said to be the reason for the fire accident. Further information into the incident is awaited. Video: Moving Vehicle Catches Fire in UP’s Pratapgarh, Occupants Escape Unhurt

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Telangana: A massive fire breaks out in a building in Ramgopalpet Police Station limits in Hyderabad. Efforts are underway by the fire department and other officials to extinguish the fire. pic.twitter.com/bDtjJZdeWo — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2023

