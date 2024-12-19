Mumbai is expected to experience light to moderate rain, particularly in the evening, due to a low-pressure system in the Arabian Sea on Thursday, December 19. Delhi will continue to see a cool and foggy morning, with no significant rainfall, and temperatures are likely to stay low, hovering around 8-12°C. Chennai is forecasted to have partly cloudy skies with a chance of scattered showers as the northeast monsoon conditions persist. In Bengaluru, the weather will remain pleasant with clear skies, although temperatures may dip slightly in the evening. Hyderabad is expected to see dry conditions with mostly sunny weather, while Kolkata could witness light rain or drizzle, especially in the afternoon, due to a passing weather system. Odisha Weather Forecast: Moderate Rainfall Likely in State for Next 5 Days, Says IMD.

Mumbai Weather Today, December 19

Delhi Weather Today, December 19

Chennai Weather Today, December 19

Bengaluru Weather Today, December 19

Hyderabad Weather Today, December 19

Kolkata Weather Today, December 19

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)