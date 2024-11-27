Mumbai is expected to experience overcast skies with temperatures around 26.8°C, creating a cool and cloudy day today, November 27. A deep depression has developed in the Southwest Bay of Bengal, approximately 800 km south-southeast of Chennai, and is moving north-northwest at 12 km/h. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that this system is expected to strengthen into a cyclonic storm by November 27, and it will be named ‘Fengal’ if it strikes. This system will move towards Tamil Nadu, impacting Sri Lanka in the next two days and resulting in heavy rain in the regions. Kolkata will have scattered clouds and a comfortable 24.8°C. Bengaluru, with a temperature of 24.2°C, will share similar broken cloud patterns, ensuring comfortable weather. Hyderabad will remain partly cloudy, with the temperature around 25.8°C. Intermittent rain is predicted. Ahmedabad, at 27.7°C with a few clouds, will have clear visibility. Meanwhile, Delhi will enjoy clear skies and a bright, sunny day with temperatures around 26.0°C, making it perfect for winter outings. Cyclone Fengal Live Tracker Map on Windy: Tamil Nadu on High Alert As Cyclonic Storm Likely To Form Over Bay of Bengal, Check Real-Time Status.

Mumbai Weather Today, November 27

Delhi Weather Today, November 27

Chennai Weather Today, November 27

Bengaluru Weather Today, November 27

Hyderabad Weather Today, November 27

Kolkata Weather Today, November 27

