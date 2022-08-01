Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said India's economy is much better than most countries. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the entire world is reeling from the Covid pandemic and war, yet India's economy has performed well despite humongous challenges. “I fully credit the people of India for this...even against adversity we are able to stand up and be recognised as the fastest growing economy,” she said.

Check Tweet:

We've never seen a pandemic of this kind...all of us were trying to make sure that people in our constituencies are given extra help. I recognise that everybody -MPs & State Govts- has played their role. Otherwise, India wouldn't be where it is compared to rest of the world: FM pic.twitter.com/22RPmJhmkg — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2022

