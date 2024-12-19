Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has expressed strong disapproval of same-sex marriages and live-in relationships, stating they could "dismantle the social structure." In a YouTube podcast with journalist Samdish Bhatia, Gadkari argued that these practices are against societal norms and questioned their impact on future generations. Recalling his visit to the British Parliament, he cited concerns over the decline of traditional marriages, suggesting it affects societal stability. Gadkari emphasised the responsibility of parents in raising children within a structured family system. He also warned that disrupting the gender balance through such changes could have unintended consequences on society. Nitin Gadkari on Road Accidents in India: ‘Forced To Hide Face in Global Meets Due to High Number of Accidents’.

Nitin Gadkari on Same-Sex Marriages and Live-In Relationships

