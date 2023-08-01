In a shocking incident that took place in Rajasthan, a woman was allegedly thrashed by a mob in Jaipur. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The 1-minute 6-second video clip shows men and women thrashing the woman as police officials try to rescue the victim. As per a report in News Nine, the mob thrashed the woman, who is said to be mentally challenged for allegedly burning pages of the holy Quran. Some reports even claimed that the Muslim woman was allegedly thrashed by the mob for writing pro-BJP and anti-religion slogans outside her house. The woman is said to be mentally challenged. The video also shows the mob trying to lynch the woman. The shocking clip shows the angry mob dragging the woman out of her house before crashing her brutally. After the incident came to light, the police arrested seven people for assaulting the woman. Rajasthan Horror: Woman Abducted, Forcibly Married in Jaisalmer; DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Urges CM Ashok Gehlot to Intervene as Disturbing Video Surfaces Online.

Mob Thrashes Muslim Woman In Jaipur

