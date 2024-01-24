During his interaction with the NCC and NSS cadets-volunteers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Your generation is called GenZ in your language. But I will call you 'Amrit Peedhi'. India's 'Amrit Peedhi' will take the country to greater heights.” PM Modi addressed the NCC and NSS cadets who will take part in the Republic Day parade this year in Delhi. While talking about the upcoming January 26 event, PM Modi said, “This year, the Republic Day parade will be even more special because of two reasons: firstly, this will be the 75th Republic Day, and secondly, it is dedicated to the women's power of the nation.” National Girl Child Day 2024: PM Narendra Modi Salutes Indomitable Spirit and Accomplishments of Girl Child, Says 'They Make Our Nation and Society Better'.

PM Narendra Modi Addresses NCC and NSS Cadets-Volunteers in Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi: During his interaction with the NCC and NSS cadets-volunteers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Your generation is called GenZ in your language. But I will call you 'Amrit Peedhi'... India's 'Amrit Peedhi' will take the country to greater heights..." pic.twitter.com/vYa6hSEEbG — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)