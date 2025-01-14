Rahul Gandhi recently posted a video on social media highlighting the issues faced by Delhi, including broken roads and corruption. The video, shared on social media, mocks the “shiny” version of Delhi that Kejriwal often compares to Paris, showcasing cracked roads and the ongoing issue of corruption. The video begins with Gandhi humorously claiming, "Delhi dekhi bhai, chamakti hui Delhi, Paris jaisi Delhi," pointing to the disparity between Kejriwal's promises of a prosperous, world-class city and the actual state of affairs. He continues to highlight the visible infrastructure issues, such as potholes and dilapidated roads, that residents face on a daily basis. As Delhi heads toward the upcoming elections, Gandhi's message seems aimed at exposing the inefficiencies of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, specifically questioning how corruption has continued to plague the city's development. Rahul Gandhi Visits Keventers Store in Delhi, Interacts With Founders and Makes Cold Coffee (See Pics and Video).

Rahul Gandhi Mocks Arvind Kejriwal Over Underconstruction Issues

