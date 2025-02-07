The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the much-anticipated Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025 on February 8 (Saturday). The counting of votes will begin at 7:00 am and is expected to conclude by 6:00 pm. Early trends will emerge within 30 minutes, while constituency-wise winners will be declared throughout the day. Live updates and real-time counting can be accessed on ECI’s official website eci.gov.in and its dedicated results portal results.eci.gov.in. The election witnessed a triangular contest between AAP, BJP, and Congress, with exit polls predicting a strong chance of BJP reclaiming power after 27 years. Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Result: BJP Likely To Sweep With 45-55 Seats, Rout for AAP With 15-25, Predicts Axis My India Exit Poll.

Delhi Election Result 2025 Date and Time

Get real-time updates on the Election Results of the NCT of Delhi Assembly Elections and Bye Elections in Milkipur (UP) & Erode (East), TN! 📊🔍 📅 Date: 8th February 2025 ⏰ Time: From 8:00 AM onwards 🌐 Check trends & results live: https://t.co/qsDs4uEa1l#ElectionResults2025 pic.twitter.com/PqRSLi5YEc — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) February 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)