Lucknow, August 21: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh died on Saturday in Lucknow. The veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader breathed his last at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science (SGPGI) Hospital in Lucknow. Political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot exptressed grief over the demise of the ex-UP CM.

Tweets By PM Narendra Modi And Other Politicians:

I am saddened beyond words. Kalyan Singh Ji…statesman, veteran administrator, grassroots level leader and great human. He leaves behind an indelible contribution towards the development of Uttar Pradesh. Spoke to his son Shri Rajveer Singh and expressed condolences. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/ANOU2AJIpS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 21, 2021

Generations to come will remain forever grateful to Kalyan Singh Ji for his contributions towards India’s cultural regeneration. He was firmly rooted in Indian values and took pride in our centuries old traditions. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 21, 2021

Kalyan Singh Ji gave voice to crores of people belonging to the marginalised sections of society. He made numerous efforts towards the empowerment of farmers, youngsters and women. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 21, 2021

श्री कल्याण सिंह जी के निधन से मैंने अपना बड़ा भाई और साथी खोया है। उनके निधन से आई रिक्तता की भरपाई लगभग असम्भव है। ईश्वर उनके शोक संतप्त परिवार को दुःख की इस कठिन घड़ी में धैर्य और संबल प्रदान करे। ओम शान्ति! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 21, 2021

Deeply saddened by the passing away of former Governor of Rajasthan and former CM of UP, Sh. Kalyan Singh ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family members. May God give them strength in this difficult time. May the departed soul rest in peace. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 21, 2021

Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Kalyan Singh ji. His tenure as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister will be remembered for immense growth of Bharatiya Janata Party & the utmost devotion with which he served Prabhu Shri Ram. My condolences to his family and well wishers. Om Shanti! pic.twitter.com/VbIDqC6jyF — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 21, 2021

