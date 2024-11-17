The National People's Party (NPP), led by its National President Conrad K. Sangma, has announced the withdrawal of its support to the N. Biren Singh-led government in Manipur. The decision was conveyed through an official letter addressed to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda on November 17, 2024. Citing the deteriorating law and order situation in Manipur, the NPP expressed deep concern over the suffering of the state's citizens and the loss of innocent lives in recent days. The party criticized the Manipur state government's handling of the crisis, stating that it has "completely failed to resolve the crisis and restore normalcy." Manipur: Police Fire Tear Gas Shells To Disperse Mob As Protestors Try To Storm Into CM N Biren Singh's Personal Residence Amid Death of 6 Hostages.

Conrad Sangma's NPP Withdraws Support to BJP Government in State

NPP (National People's Party) withdraws its support to the N. Biren Singh-led Government in Manipur with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/iJ8VpPxWD2 — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2024

