INDIA bloc MPs moved a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday, December 10, alleging “partisan functioning." This is the first such action in India’s parliamentary history. While there was no confirmation from Congress, TMC said the motion had been moved with 71 signatures. Currency Notes Found on Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi’s Seat in Rajya Sabha, Probe Underway.

No-Confidence Motion Against Jagdeep Dhankhar

🔴 #BREAKING | INDIA Bloc moves no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar@Vasudha156 reports pic.twitter.com/NnbntmZ9Ym — NDTV (@ndtv) December 10, 2024

INDIA Bloc MPs Move for No-Trust Vote Against Rajya Sabha Chairman

