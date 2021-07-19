New Delhi, July 19: The monsoon session of Parliament will begin on Monday, i.e. July 19. This will be the first session of Parliament since the results of assembly polls in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. The opposition will be looking to confront the Central government over raging issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, farmers' protest, fuel prices hike and vaccination strategy. The session will end on August 13. Viewers can catch live streaming of day 1 of Parliament's monsoon session 2021 on the official YouTube channels of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha TV.

Live Streaming Link of Lok Sabha TV:

Live Streaming Link of Rajya Sabha TV:

