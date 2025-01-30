Congress MP Rakesh Rathore was arrested on rape charges while addressing a press conference at his residence in Sitapur. The dramatic arrest unfolded as police arrived at the venue and took him into custody in full public view. Authorities confirmed that a case had been registered against Rathore following a complaint by the alleged victim. The details of the case are yet to be fully disclosed, but sources indicate that the complaint involves serious allegations of sexual assault. Uttar Pradesh Minister Rakesh Rathore's Sons Beat Two Women and Tear Their Clothes in Sitapur; Probe Ordered After Video Goes Viral.

Rakesh Rathore Taken Into Custody on Rape Charges

Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh: Congress MP Rakesh Rathore was taken into police custody during a press conference at his residence in connection with a Rape case pic.twitter.com/KlsQtjVhYi — IANS (@ians_india) January 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)