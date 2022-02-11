Ramdas Athawale and Shashi Tharoor entered into a Twitter feud on Thursday over a tweet the Congress MP made in hurry about the Union minister. Tharoor took to Twitter to post a screengrab from Sansad TV's coverage of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's speech in the Lok Sabha. In the picture, Union minister Athawale can be seen sitting with a 'stunned expression' on the bench behind the Finance Minister. Soon after, Athawale responded to Tharoor by pointing out grammatical errors in his tweet.

See Tweet:

Dear Shashi Tharoor ji, they say one is bound to make mistakes while making unnecessary claims and statements. It’s not “Bydget” but BUDGET. Also, not rely but “reply”! Well, we understand! https://t.co/sG9aNtbykT — Dr.Ramdas Athawale (@RamdasAthawale) February 10, 2022

