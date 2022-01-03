New Delhi, January 3: Meghalaya governor Satya Pal Malik continued his diatribe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he called the PM's attitude towards him as "arrogant" when he had gone to meet the Prime Minister regarding the farmers' reservations against the three farm bills. Malik said that he "fought with the PM" within five minutes of the meeting and added that when he told the PM that "500 of our people had died", the PM according to Malik responded by saying, "Did they die for me?" The Congress party also shared the video on its official Twitter handle and said that the "qualities mentioned by the BJP governor is a concern for a democracy."

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)