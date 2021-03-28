Colour Containing 'Harmful Chemical' Allegedly Thrown at Locket Chatterjee in Hooghly:

WB: BJP's Locket Chatterjee alleges that colours containing 'harmful chemicals' was thrown on her face at an event in Hoogly yesterday She says,"A coarse substance was thrown at me.When I looked up to see who threw it,I saw 3-4 ppl wearing TMC badge standing nearby,they did it" pic.twitter.com/OHGsd52Tld — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)