Indian author and columnist, Chetan Bhagat who has penned popular books like One Night at a Call Centre, Two States, One Arranged Murder, and more have dropped the title of his new novel. Called 400 Days, this one is based on a missing child and forbidden love. He teased fans with a mini video and said that the cover and trailer of the book is coming soon. Excited?

My new book is called 400 Days! Probably my best book ever. Stay tuned cover and trailer coming soon! 📕 ❤️ 🔟 pic.twitter.com/kW4qUwCdM3 — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) September 17, 2021

