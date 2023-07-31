Ananya Panday recently set hearts racing as she shared some captivating images in a mini black off-shoulder dress, radiating absolute boss babe vibes. The Dream Girl 2 actress effortlessly showcased her fashion prowess, leaving fans in awe. Ananya's chic style was further accentuated by a mid-parted low ponytail, adding a touch of elegance to her overall appearance. The actress adorned her look with pink earrings and rings, perfectly complementing her ensemble. Her makeup was flawlessly coordinated, completing her stunning look. Ananya Panday Reveals She is '24 Hours Online' With Her Super Stylish Belt and We are Loving Her Dramatic Look! (View Pics).
View this post on Instagram
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)