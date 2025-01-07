BLACKPINK’s Lisa is not only celebrated for her beauty, incredible skills, and talents but also for her impeccable style and stunning fashion sense. Lisa effortlessly steals the spotlight with her sartorial choices, and her latest appearance is no different. Lisa rang in New Year 2025 at ICONSIAM with an electrifying performance. She dazzles in a breathtakingly gorgeous shimmery red and black ensemble. Her outfit features a stunning full-sleeved cropped top adorned with sequins and beads, paired with matching shorts embellished with fringe detailing. She completes her rockstar look with red and black boots and a red statement-making jacket that elevates her look to perfection. Lisa’s makeup adds to the drama, with hints of red on her cheeks and eyes, complemented by vibrant red lipstick. Her signature straight hair with bangs flawlessly completes the look. BLACKPINK’s Lisa Sets the Stage on Fire With Bold Fashion Choices, K-Pop Star Slays in Chic Ensembles (View Pictures).

BLACKPINK’s Lisa Stuns in Gorgeous Red and Black Ensemble

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

