Emma Corrin Opted for an Edgy Look by Miu Miu at the BAFTA Awards 2024 (View Pics)

Emma Corrin made a bold fashion statement at the BAFTA Film Awards 2024, donning an edgy ensemble from Miu Miu. They paired a black crop top and bottom with striking bright blue tights, perfectly coordinating with the bow detail on her skirt. Adding further drama, the pants had a netted veil. Emma accessorised the look with Cartier jewellery, black pumps, rings, and a unique earrings and ear cuff combo. Emma added a netted headpiece as well and kept the makeup minimal, with a hint of pink on the lips. Emma's short hair complemented the overall edgy style flawlessly. Emma Corrin Stuns in Princess Diana-Inspired Suit and Bowtie Attire at the Crown Premiere (View Pics).

View Emma Corrin’s Pics From the BAFTA Awards 2024 Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Lambert (@harry_lambert)

