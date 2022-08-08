Kareena Kapoor Khan looks the best in desi attire. Why we say so? As her recent ethnic OOTD for Laal Singh Chaddha promotions is simply gorgeous. The actress took to Instagram and shared a series of clicks that see her playing with dupatta while she slays in a sky-blue punjabi suit. Koffee With Karan Season 7: Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives a ‘Minus’ to Aamir Khan’s Fashion Sense on Episode 5 of Karan Johar’s Show (Watch Promo).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)