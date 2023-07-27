Abdul Kalam was the 11th President of India, and he passed away on July 27, 2015, due to cardiac arrest. APJ Abdul Kalam was known as the ‘Missile Man of India’ because of his immense contribution to developing Agni and Prithvi missiles. His vision was to promote and empower youth. As we observe his APJ Abdul Kalam’s 8th death anniversary, netizens shared heartfelt wishes and messages to pay tribute to the great soul. APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary 2023: All You Need To Know About the Missile Man of India on His Punyatithi.

APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary Messages

Rich tributes extraordinary President Dr.Abdhul kalam on his anniversary 🙏🙏#APJAbdulKalam pic.twitter.com/4CNac5mSp1 — Meena Gupta (@MeenaGu35707624) July 27, 2023

APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary 2023

Honouring APJ Abdul Kalam!

Remembering the visionary, Dr. Abdul Kalam, on his death anniversary. His contributions to science, education, and inspiration continue to ignite minds worldwide. Let's honor his memory by striving for a better tomorrow,#APJAbdulKalam pic.twitter.com/6koHDOppst — Kushagra Pandey🇮🇳 (@_KushagraPandey) July 27, 2023

APJ Abdul Kalam Punyatithi 2023

Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary 2023

